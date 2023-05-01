West Pak Refugees will be given land ownership rights soon: LG

Jammu: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Monday said that Article 370 and 35A had denied political rights and other benefits to West Pakistani Refugee (WPR) families and announced that ownership rights of lands to them would be soon ensured by the J&K administration on the directions of the central government.

He was addressing the gathering after inaugurating the special Governance Camp for West Pakistani Refugee families at Chakroi, R S Pura.

LG Sinha stated there was no denial to the fact that they (WPRs) suffered discrimination and had to “live life like second-class citizens” during the past over 70 years. “However the Prime Minister realised it and with great sensibility took measures to resolve grievances of West Pak refugees. It was in this direction that certificates were issued for facilitating WPR youth to procure jobs in central paramilitary forces," he said.

LG Sinha also announced to simplify rules so that all those who did not get compensation so far, could get it. He said that ownership rights for land too would be given to them soon as per the direction of the central government.