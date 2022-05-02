Front Page

Wet spell from today evening till May 5: MeT

Meteorological Department forecast has said that a wet spell was likely in the UT from Tuesday, May 3 till May 5. File: Mubashir Khan for Greater Kashmir
GK NEWS NETWORK

Srinagar: Even as weather remained dry and warm in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, Meteorological Department forecast has said that a wet spell was likely in the UT from Tuesday, May 3 till May 5.

“Tomorrow ( on Eid day) weather likely to remain partly to generally cloudy at most places of J&K. Rain with thunderstorm is likely to commence from evening/night of May 3 and intermittent rain likely to continue till May 5. Expect cooler days from tomorrow till next few days,” Director MeT, Sonam Lotus said in the weather forecast.

