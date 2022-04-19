Wet spell to continue for next 2 days in J&K: MeT Department

Srinagar: While Jammu and Kashmir has been witnessing above normal day temperatures for the last four days owing to absence of any strong Western Disturbance, the conditions are finally going to change as Meteorological Department Srinagar has predicted widespread rain and thundershowers in the Union Territory on Wednesday and Thursday.
"Light to moderate rain/thunderstorm accompanied by occasional gusty wind and isolated hailstorm is likely at many places of Kashmir during 20-21st April," read a MeT statement.
The statement while sharing the details of Jammu region added, "Today, weather will be mainly clear and hot at most places of Jammu. Thereafter, a spell of light to Moderate rain/thunderstorm is likely at many places of Jammu region during 20-21st April. There's no forecast of any major rain during this spell."
Meanwhile, Srinagar, the summer capital, on Tuesday recorded a maximum temperature of 21.8 degrees Celsius while the minimum temperature settled at 11.2 degrees Celsius.
The mercury in Pahalgam tourist resort in south Kashmir went up from the previous night's low of 5.5 degrees Celsius to settle at a low of 4.4 degrees Celsius. While the maximum temperature stayed at 20.7 degrees Celsius.
Gulmarg in north Kashmir, recorded a low of 7.4 degrees Celsius, a notch up from the previous night. The maximum temperature settled at 14.5 degrees Celsius.
The mercury in Qazigund - the gateway town to the valley in south Kashmir - settled at a low of 8.4 degrees Celsius, while the high remained at 21.6 degrees Celsius.
The night temperature in Kokernag, in the south, and Kupwara, in north, settled at a low of 11.0 and 9.8 degrees Celsius respectively. The stations recorded maximums of 21.2 and 22.1 degrees Celsius.
Bhaderwah, Banihal, Jammu and Katra recorded maximum temperatures of 27.0, 28.2, 39.4 and 35.6 degrees Celsius respectively.