Wet spell to continue for next 2 days in J&K: MeT Department

The mercury in Pahalgam tourist resort in south Kashmir went up from the previous night's low of 5.5 degrees Celsius to settle at a low of 4.4 degrees Celsius. While the maximum temperature stayed at 20.7 degrees Celsius.

Gulmarg in north Kashmir, recorded a low of 7.4 degrees Celsius, a notch up from the previous night. The maximum temperature settled at 14.5 degrees Celsius.

The mercury in Qazigund - the gateway town to the valley in south Kashmir - settled at a low of 8.4 degrees Celsius, while the high remained at 21.6 degrees Celsius.

The night temperature in Kokernag, in the south, and Kupwara, in north, settled at a low of 11.0 and 9.8 degrees Celsius respectively. The stations recorded maximums of 21.2 and 22.1 degrees Celsius.