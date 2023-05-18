What are Kashmiris allergic to?

Result of 17,000 Allergy Tests

Department of Immunology at Sher-e-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS), Soura, is the only institute that carries out allergy tests in patients.

Head of Department of Immunology at SKIMS, Soura, Prof Zaffar Amin Shah told Greater Kashmir that a scientific approach to public health concerns was the need of the hour.

He warned against ‘myths and unscientific rhetoric’ and said that allergies in Kashmir in the season between April and June were wrongly attributed to poplar trees.

“Some years ago, we had a scientific panel to investigate the issue of poplar fluff and their potential to cause harm to human health. An expert team from various fields came to the conclusion that the fluff does not contain pollen and may not cause allergy. In fact, female trees produce it. As we know, pollen is produced by male trees, and is mostly invisible to the naked eye,” he said.

Talking to Greater Kashmir, Professor at the Department of Immunology, SKIMS, Soura, Dr Roohi Rasool said that over the past decade, the department carried out more than 17,000 allergy tests.

“Our data is quite clear. The major allergen in Kashmir is house dust mite which accounts for 90 percent of allergies,” she said.

Dr Rasool said that in the current season, like every year, various pollens together cause allergies among people.

“In a vast majority, that is over 70 percent of the population, pollen from grass causes allergies. This is followed by pollen from pine species trees and Chinar trees,” she said.

Dr Rasool said that pollen from male poplar trees, not the cotton fluff from female trees, causes allergy in nearly 10 percent of people.