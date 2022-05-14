What is our crime? Why are terrorists killing us, ask KPs

Srinagar: While protests against the killing of Rahul Bhat, a Kashmiri Pandit, continued for the third consecutive day across Kashmir on Saturday, authorities sealed entry and exit points of various Kashmiri Pandit transit camps in the Valley.

Even as Kashmiri Pandits are furious about Bhat’s killing, authorities on Saturday locked the gates of Pandit transit camps at some places. The Kashmiri Pandits were not allowed to come out, fearing they might hit streets to protest the murder of Rahul.

The community has questioned the locking of doors and teargas shelling on their protest processions by the police on Friday.