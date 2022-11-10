What steps have been taken to re-examine buffer zone around Dal Lake, HC asks VC JKLCMA

The court said: “In the meanwhile, the Advocate General was asked to take appropriate steps to get the area of the buffer zone around the Dal Lake re-examined by the authorities and place the same on record within six weeks.”

The bench said that after two months nothing had been placed on record before the court despite being directed.

On being asked by the court, the government’s lawyer Ilyas Nazir Laway submitted that the Advocate General had convened a meeting with the officers on the subject.

To ascertain what had happened during the last two months, the court said it had become necessary to seek a response to be filed by the Vice Chairman JKLCMA on the affidavit by November 16.

The court on September 8 this year, to balance the needs for sustainable development and economic prosperity of the area, had sought clarifications and guidelines about the provisions of the Srinagar Master Plan 2035 to ensure that these were not abused.

It had proposed the development of buffer zones of non-concrete nature in Dal Lake while allowing buffer zones for other water bodies as mentioned in the Master Plan itself.