What’s the Buzz? Tral’s Noor Muhammad shows how to ‘bee’ the solution

Srinagar: As the organic food consciousness is witnessing a growth across the world, many Kashmiri farmers are trying their luck in the market by exporting the best indigenous products like honey, for which Kashmir is popular.

Noor Muhammad Bhat, 43, from Kamla village of Buchoo Tral, who started as a simple beekeeper soon after passing out of high school, never looked back.

Bhat has now established his company of organic food products under the brand name Valley Al-Asal, which literally translates to pure.

While discussing his journey from being a small beekeeper to exporting multiple organic products, Bhat says that he inherited his bee-keeping skills from his parents.

“In 1990s, I started helping my parents with the usual beekeeping. In the early 2000s, I started scientific organic beekeeping and tried to analyse the market. It was the time when the bee farmers didn’t get much value for products. I started my own marketing and also signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with a Punjab-based company to export honey for the next 10 years,” he says.

After a decade of work with an outside company, Bhat started his own manual packaging unit in 2012 under the company called Valley Apiaries and Food Products with the brand name Valley Al-Asal.

“Soon, I started supplying honey in the domestic market, and I did not stop there. In addition to selling 18 types of honey, I also started packaging and supplying dry fruits like walnuts and almonds. Later, I added saffron, organic pulses, chillies, desi ghee, and other products,” he says.

Bhat says that it was not possible single-handedly and he wanted to give opportunity to other farmers and he roped in other farmers as well.