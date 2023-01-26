When Gujaratis got bowled over by ethnic Kashmiri vegetarian dishes at Bhuj

Srinagar: “It’s tasty and mesmerising,” said Yagnik Chaudhary of Surat when he tasted Kashmiri Rajma dish at winter food festival at tourist hub Bhuj area of Kutch in Gujarat.

“I have never had such a tasty dish Rajma chat,” he said. The Kashmiri ethnic vegetarian stall at winter festival organised by the Living Learning and Design Centre (LLDC) and Shrujan Trust was thronged by visitors for five days.

The Kashmiri stall prepared ethnic dishes like Wangan Hache Mong Daal, Razma Gogge, Gogge Haakh Tamatar Pran Fried Rice with Nadru, Makki Ka Halwa, Quince Apple Halwa, Rumah Dal, Rumah Masala snacks and sweet dish Fernee.

Another visitor Kaushal Vohra was mesmerised after having quince apple halwa. “An overwhelmed by its taste. I liked its spongy and sweet and sour,” he said.

“Most of the visitors liked ethic food at Kashmiri food stall. They had prepared so many novel varieties,” Kuntal Bhatti, cafeteria head LLDC told Greater Kashmir.

The festival was attended by a large number of participants which included the pastoral groups, artisans, sufi singers, musicians and food enthusiasts from around 16 states. During the festival, almost 10 food stalls from different states and union territories had been set up. The stall from Kashmir was set up by Centre for Conservation of Culture and Heritage (CCCH) and some Kashmiri activists working for promotion of forest and Kashmiri ethnic vegetable food.