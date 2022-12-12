When Kashmir situation finds expression in poetry

Jammu: It was a lyrical flow of subtle expressions when the Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and the team of JK News Today chose to go poetic to depict situation in Kashmir- nature’s beautiful free verse set in the picturesque landscape, defiled by enemies of humanity.

Occasion was the release of “Ehad of Kashmir” – a short docu-drama of JK News Today on Monday at the Convention Centre. LG Sinha released the docu-drama. Woven around the journey of Kashmir from a “Valley of Happiness and Splendour” to the “Vale of tragedies, terror spilling blood” as an outcome of conspiracies of the neighbouring nation and its changing face post 2019, the 15-minute docu-drama had three protagonists - Mahi and two eternal symbols of Kashmir – Dal and Chinar.

Two members of JK News Team Monika Jamwal and Vikram Sharma, who ably conducted the proceedings, set the pace of this lyrical flow and seasoned journalist and Editor JK News Today Binoo Joshi and the Lieutenant Governor joined wholeheartedly.