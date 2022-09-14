Where from will we bring over 300 MPs to vote in our favour: Azad

Azad, who resigned from the Indian National Congress on August 26, 2022, asked if anybody could guarantee him how more than 300 leaders could be wooed to vote against the abrogation of Article 370.

“I have 40 years of experience in the Parliament. Will two years down the line we get 300 more MPs? No, it is not practical. So this time and in the next Parliament, it isn’t possible. That means, as of now, we can’t make it an agenda. As and when we have a two-thirds majority, yes, I will be the first person to vote. But having known that even after three years we are not going to have 300, then why should we fool the people? Is it not knowingly fooling yourself and the people,” he said.

About the possibility of the Supreme Court striking down the abrogation of Article 370, Azad said, “Three years and a month have passed since Article 370 was abrogated. The apex court hasn’t yet given the first hearing. Kapil Sibal who has been approached by all the political parties, being the tallest lawyer, said there is nothing yet. When the Supreme Court is yet to go for the first hearing, how many hearings and years will it take to decide? Can any political party guarantee here that they will convince the Supreme Court to start hearing from tomorrow and convince them to finish it inside a year and also convince it to give a decision in our favour. You say and give a guarantee and I will quit politics. Or they should quit.”