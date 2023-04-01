WHO calls for boosters for elderly, vulnerable groups

New Delhi: In the wake of another rise in COVID-19 cases in several countries, the World Health Organization (WHO) has recommended booster vaccination for the elderly and other vulnerable groups.

The updated recommendation, issued this week, came after a meeting of WHO's Strategic Advisory Group of Experts on Immunisation (SAGE).

It revised the roadmap for prioritising the use of COVID vaccines, to reflect the impact of Omicron and high population-level immunity due to infection and vaccination.

"Updated to reflect that much of the population is either vaccinated or previously infected with COVID, or both, the revised roadmap re-emphasises the importance of vaccinating those still at-risk of severe disease, mostly older adults and those with underlying conditions, including with additional boosters," said SAGE Chair Dr Hanna Nohynek, in a statement.

The revised roadmap outlines three priority-use groups for Covid vaccination: high, medium, and low.

These priority groups are principally based on risk of severe disease and death, and consider vaccine performance, cost-effectiveness, programmatic factors and community acceptance.