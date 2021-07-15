WHO chief warns of 'early stages' of Covid 3rd wave

Geneva: The world is now in the early stages of a third wave, amid rising cases of Covid Delta variant, World Health Organisation Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has said.

The spread of the Delta variant, along with increased social mobility and the inconsistent use of proven public health measures, is driving an increase in both case numbers and deaths, he said at the 8th meeting of the International Health Regulations Emergency Committee on Wednesday.

"And after 10 weeks of declines, deaths are increasing again. The virus continues to evolve, resulting in more transmissible variants. Unfortunately, we are now in the early stages of a third wave," Ghebreyesus said. "The Delta variant is now in more than 111 countries and we expect it to soon be the dominant Covid-19 strain circulating worldwide, if it isn't already," he added.