Whole nation stands united in its fight against terror: LG

Jammu: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Sunday asserted that the whole nation was united in its fight against terror and reiterated that the perpetrators of terror attack in Rajouri would have to pay a heavy price for their heinous action.

He made this assertion in this month’s “Awaam Ki Awaaz” programme, while paying tributes to the civilians martyred in the Rajouri terror attack.

“My tributes to civilians martyred in the terror attack in Rajouri. Perpetrators will have to pay a heavy price for their heinous action. Concrete measures are being taken to ensure families of martyrs live a life of dignity. The whole nation stands united in its fight against terror,” said the Lieutenant Governor.

“We have entered into a new year united in step and united in resolve. We have triumphed over several challenges and achieved new milestones in several sectors of the economy in 2022. The new initiatives have helped fulfill the aspirations of the common man,” he said.