Why was she killed, asks family of Supinder Kour

“The emotions were running high throughout the day. The cremation could not take place today as one of her sisters will be reaching here tomorrow” said Raina.

Raina said it was "unfortunate the way Kour was killed in broad daylight". However, he said the Sikh community was cautious not to allow “any vested interests to vitiate the cordial relation of communal brotherhood”.

“The Sikh minority for the last 30 years has ensured that there is communal harmony and brotherhood in Kashmir. We have never allowed the peaceful communal harmony be disturbed and won’t let it happen. There is a need for firm brotherhood even today,” Raina said.

Raina urged the LG-led administration to ensure that the ground situation is not allowed to “go out of control”.

Raina said the Sikh community members are apprehensive to move out or attend offices “until and unless they are ensured safety and security by the government”.

Earlier Srinagar Mayor Junaid Mattu visited the bereaved family and extended condolences.