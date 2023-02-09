Widespread snow, rains across J&K

Srinagar: The plains of Jammu and Kashmir were lashed by widespread rains while fresh snowfall was reported from the upper reaches of Kashmir including ski-resort of Gulmarg and Sonamarg on Thursday.

The Meteorological Department (MeT) predicted more precipitation on Friday even as the Disaster Management Authority issued an avalanche warning in 12 districts for the next 24 hours.

The snowfall in the higher reaches started late Wednesday night while rains poured since Thursday morning.

The snowfall and rains continued for the entire day intermittently throughout J&K.