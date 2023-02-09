Widespread snow, rains across J&K

Srinagar: The plains of Jammu and Kashmir were lashed by widespread rains while fresh snowfall was reported from the upper reaches of Kashmir including ski-resort of Gulmarg and Sonamarg on Thursday.
The Meteorological Department (MeT) predicted more precipitation on Friday even as the Disaster Management Authority issued an avalanche warning in 12 districts for the next 24 hours.
The snowfall in the higher reaches started late Wednesday night while rains poured since Thursday morning.
The snowfall and rains continued for the entire day intermittently throughout J&K.
“There was widespread light to moderate snowfall and rain in J&K with heavy snowfall over the higher reaches today,” the MeT officials said. “Cloudy weather with light rain and snow at scattered places of J&K is expected on Saturday.”
They said that thereafter mainly dry weather was expected for a week.
The MeT has also urged the people living in avalanche-prone areas to stay alert and away from the vulnerable areas.
“People should travel only after confirming the road status from the concerned Traffic Police, especially in the higher reaches and Srinagar-Jammu highway,” the MeT officials said.
They said that a Western Disturbance was now seen as a cyclonic circulation in middle tropospheric levels over Iran and its neighbourhood while jet stream winds prevail over the Indian region.
“Under their collective influence, light to moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall or snowfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning is taking place over J&K and Ladakh,”
The highest snowfall of over 12 inches has been recorded at ski-resort of Gulmarg and Sadhna Top while Kargil witnessed over five inches of snowfall.
Some upper reaches of Bandipora including Razdan Top also received yet another spell of fresh moderate snowfall.
Mountainous passes of Pir Panjal Range in south Kashmir also experienced fresh snowfall.
The MeT officials said Srinagar recorded a low of 0.8 degrees Celsius on Thursday against minus 0.1 degree Celsius the previous night and 1.2 degrees Celsius above normal.
They said Qazigund recorded a low of minus 0.8 degrees Celsius against minus 1.8 degrees Celsius the previous night and 0.7 degrees Celsius above normal for the gateway town of Kashmir.
The MeT officials said that Pahalgam recorded a low of minus 2.4 degrees Celsius against minus 7.6 degrees Celsius the previous night and 3.8 degrees Celsius above normal for the famous tourist resort in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district.
They said Kokernag recorded a low of minus 0.6 degrees Celsius against minus 0.1 degree Celsius the previous night and 1.4 degrees Celsius above normal.
The MeT officials said that the Gulmarg ski-resort in Baramulla district recorded a low of minus 4.2 degrees Celsius against minus 6.5 degrees Celsius the previous night and 2.5 degrees Celsius above normal.
They said that the mercury in Kupwara town settled at 2.3 degrees Celsius against minus 1.9 degrees Celsius the previous night and 4.3 degrees Celsius above normal.
The MeT officials said Jammu recorded a low of 9.9 degrees Celsius against 8.3 degrees Celsius the previous night and 0.4 degrees Celsius above normal.
They said Ladakh’s Leh recorded a low of minus 10 degrees Celsius and Kargil minus 15 degrees Celsius.
Avalanche Warning
The Jammu and Kashmir Disaster Management Authority Thursday issued an avalanche warning in 12 districts for upcoming 24 hours.
The DMA issued a ‘medium level’ warning above 2000 to 2500 metres over Anantnag, Bandipora, Baramulla, Ganderbal, Kupwara, Kulgam, Doda, Kishtwar, and Poonch districts.
The authority also expressed apprehension of ‘low level’ avalanche occurrence above 2000 to 2500 metres over Reasi, Rajouri, and Ramban districts.
People living in these areas have been advised to take precautions and avoid venturing in the avalanche prone areas.