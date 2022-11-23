Widows, old-aged, specially-abled to get Rs 1000 monthly pension: CS

Jammu: Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta Wednesday said that the government had formulated an action plan of Rs 8.35 crore for the Financial Year 2022-23 for covering 6800 beneficiaries.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that chairing the meeting of the executive council of the Council for Rehabilitation of Widows, Orphans, Handicapped and Old Persons (Victims of Militancy) established by the Social Welfare Department (SWD), the chief secretary said that the action plan would provide a pension of Rs 1000 per month to widows, old-aged persons and specially-abled persons besides marriage assistance of Rs 40000 to young widows or grown up daughters.

He stressed on saturating the distribution of tricycles among all the specially-abled persons as per the directions of Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha.