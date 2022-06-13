Wild animal kills teenager in Uri

Baramulla: Panic gripped Uri area of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district after wild animals killed one more teenager on Monday. With this incident, the death toll in the wild animal attacks in the area in the last two days has reached to two. A police official identified the deceased as Shahid Ahmad Ganaie, 12, a resident of Trikanjan Boniyar.
As per police, Shahid has left to nearby forests with the cattle on Sunday morning. He said despite the passage of more than 24 hours, the boy did not return, prompting locals and police to start a search operation in the nearby forests.
“On Monday morning the relatives as well as locals along with the police started searching for the missing boy. After continuous search, the body parts were located at two different places in the forests. It seems the boy has been mauled to death by some wild animals,” said a police spokesperson.
Police have registered a case under section 174 at police station Boniyar and started further investigation.
Earlier on Saturday, a teenager, Amir Muneer, 15, was mauled to death by wild animals in the Kalsan area of Uri.
The boy had ventured out of his home to purchase some items from a nearby grocery shop. However, his delay in arrival led to the speculation that the boy might have been attacked by some beast. Later Amir’s mutilated body was traced from nearby forests. The incidents have triggered panic in the area. The locals here said that although both the incidents occurred at two different places, it seems some wild animals are on prowl.
“It is an extremely dangerous situation for the locals here. As maximum population here fulfill their needs from the forests and visit forests on daily basis,” said Muhammad Ishfaq, a resident of Trikanjan Uri.
Meanwhile, The Regional Wildlife Warden Kashmir, Abdul Rashid Naqash, advised people of the area not to allow their children to venture into the forests. “We have constituted a team of officials besides have hired shooters to capture or kill the wild animal. The last resort will be to kill the beast,” he said.