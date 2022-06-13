Wild animal kills teenager in Uri

Baramulla: Panic gripped Uri area of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district after wild animals killed one more teenager on Monday. With this incident, the death toll in the wild animal attacks in the area in the last two days has reached to two. A police official identified the deceased as Shahid Ahmad Ganaie, 12, a resident of Trikanjan Boniyar.

As per police, Shahid has left to nearby forests with the cattle on Sunday morning. He said despite the passage of more than 24 hours, the boy did not return, prompting locals and police to start a search operation in the nearby forests.