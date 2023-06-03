Will complete restoration works of Amarnath tracks well before yatra: BRO

Srinagar: The Border Roads Organisation (BRO) Saturday said that it would complete the restoration of Amarnath Yatra tracks well before the yatra starts.
A statement of the PRO Defence, Srinagar, issued here said that the Amarnath Yatra tracks were handed over to the BRO in September 2022 for further maintenance and upgradation.
“Earlier the yatra track from Baltal to Amarnath Cave was maintained by the Public Works Department (Roads and Buildings) and the one from Chandanwari to Amarnath Cave was maintained by Pahalgam Development Authority (PDA),” the statement said.
It said that the restoration works on the tracks could, however, commence only in March 2023 after the J&K government released the necessary funds to the BRO.
The statement said that the basic scope of work involved snow clearance, widening of the track, restoration of all foot bridges, fixing of hand rails, protection works at slide prone stretches, and construction of breast walls and retaining walls for protection of the track.
It said that the BRO had been asked to complete the restoration works by June 15, 2023, as the Yatra was set to commence July 1, 2023.
The statement said that snow clearance, using plant machinery, commenced on both the tracks from Baltal and Chandanwari in the last week of March 2023.
It said that concurrent to the progress of snow clearance of the tracks, additional plant equipment and manpower were employed for other restoration works.
The statement said that, presently, eight dozers and excavators and almost 1100 labourers were working on the tracks.
It said that though unprecedented snow and rain in the higher reaches in Kashmir during April and May 2023 had slowed the progress of work, BRO was committed to completing the task in time.
The statement said that VSM, DGBR, Lt Gen Rajeev Chaudhry visited Baltal and Chandanwari and inspected the progress of work on both the yatra tracks.
It said that DGBR was briefed in detail by CE, Project Beacon on the status of various tasks being undertaken by the BRO and the envisaged completion plan before the commencement of the yatra-2023.
The statement said that speaking on the occasion, DGBR commended the Karamyogis of Project Beacon for the restoration work being executed on the tracks.
It said that he assured everyone that despite the loss of precious time due to inclement weather during April and May 2023, the tracks would be made available to the civil administration by June 15, 2023, as desired.
The statement said that the restoration works for further improvement of the tracks would continue even after the completion of yatra this year to facilitate better quality tracks for subsequent years.
It said that the BRO would rise to any challenge and live up to its ethos of ‘We Will Either Find Way or Make One’.