Will complete restoration works of Amarnath tracks well before yatra: BRO

Srinagar: The Border Roads Organisation (BRO) Saturday said that it would complete the restoration of Amarnath Yatra tracks well before the yatra starts.

A statement of the PRO Defence, Srinagar, issued here said that the Amarnath Yatra tracks were handed over to the BRO in September 2022 for further maintenance and upgradation.

“Earlier the yatra track from Baltal to Amarnath Cave was maintained by the Public Works Department (Roads and Buildings) and the one from Chandanwari to Amarnath Cave was maintained by Pahalgam Development Authority (PDA),” the statement said.

It said that the restoration works on the tracks could, however, commence only in March 2023 after the J&K government released the necessary funds to the BRO.