Will deal with terrorists, their backers in befitting manner: LG

Jammu: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Thursday condemned the Rajouri terrorist attack and said that the evil designs of the terrorists and their backers would be dealt with in a befitting manner.

“Strongly condemn despicable terrorist attack in Rajouri; tributes to brave soldiers who made supreme sacrifice. Heartfelt condolences to the families of the bravehearts martyred in the attack (sic),” LG Sinha tweeted on his official Twitter handle.

“We shall deal with evil designs of terrorists and their backers in a befitting manner.”