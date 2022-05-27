Will do everything possible to address grievances: LG to PM package employees

Srinagar: A delegation of PM package employees on Friday called on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha here at Raj Bhavan. The delegation apprised the Lt Governor of their various issues and concerns and sought his intervention for their early redressal.
The Lt Governor gave a patient hearing to the members of the delegation and assured them that the issues projected by them would be looked into earnestly for their redressal on priority.
The government will do everything possible to address your grievances, the Lt Governor told the members of the delegation.
Manoj Kumar Dwivedi, Principal Secretary to the Government, General Administration Department; Nitishwar Kumar, Principal Secretary to Lt Governor; Vijay Kumar, IGP Kashmir; Ashok Pandita, Relief and Rehabilitation Commissioner, J&K and other senior officers were present during the interaction.