Will ensure dignified life to J&K women: Altaf Bukhari

Jammu: Apni Party (AP) president Syed Muhammad Altaf Bukhari on Sunday said that Apni Party was committed to ensure a dignified to J&K women with their social, educational, economical and political empowerment if it (party) came to power.
He was addressing the women’s convention in the Digiana area of Jammu on Sunday.
Bukhari also promised that if the Apni Party came to power in Jammu and Kashmir, it would enhance the marriage assistance for the women up to Rs one lakh from the existing assistance of Rs 50,000; and widows pension from existing Rs 1000 up to Rs 5000 each beneficiary.
“If the Apni Party is given an opportunity to serve its government, it would ensure 33 percent female reservation in J&K’s government services,” he said. He assured the Apni Party would make every effort to fulfill its promise.
The convention, which was attended by a large number of local women, workers, and functionaries of the party, was organized by the senior leader of AP’s women wing Pavneet Kour.
According to a party statement, Bukhari while addressing the gathering reiterated the fact that Apni Party was launched on March 8, in 2020, which was coincidentally International Women's Day.
He said, “The day Apni Party was established was world women’s day. Then and there, we made a commitment to the people that the Apni Party will not discriminate on the basis of gender. We are committed to ensuring equal rights and the same opportunities for every citizen of the Union Territory (UT) of Jammu and Kashmir.”
Bukhari added, “Unfortunately, the politics of the traditional political parties in J&K has thrived on religious, regional divisions, or on the division on the basis of communities. But, the Apni Party has come to the fore to erase all these divisions. We believe that every soul on this land should get equal opportunities irrespective of his or her religious belief, geographical identity, and even political ideology. Opportunities should reach everyone in J&K.”
Besides, the party president, senior vice president Ghulam Hassan Mir, vice president Chowdhary Zulfkar Ali, provincial president Jammu Manjit Singh, Pavneet Kour, Rupali Rani, advocate Nisha Bhagat, Simran Kour, Ritu Pandita attended the convention.
He added, “Since the women here have always been deprived of their rights and the opportunities, it is our duty to ensure that all rights to the women citizens of J&K are given to them.”
Bukhari said that the Apni Party believed in equal opportunities for people in every section of society.
He said, “In the contemporary world, no human society can progress until it gives due rights to its womenfolk. Our women have been deprived of their social and economical security and even a dignified life. This is the key reason that many people in our part of the world feel sad when they give birth to a daughter, or when they are about to see off their daughters at the time of their marriage. The parents know that since women do not have any social and economic security in our society, thus they are always vulnerable to social injustice. But, we have to change the scenario for the better now. I promise you that we will ensure this change in favour of our daughters and sisters.”
Assuring that the Apni Party had a clear-cut plan to make sure that J&K’s “women are socially, educationally, economically, and politically empowered,” Bukhari said, “Apni Party has a strong will and a clear-cut agenda for the upliftment of the J&K women. We will ensure that they are given every right that the constitution of the country bestows them with. We are for enhancing their reservation share for the assembly and the parliament.”
He reiterated, “Apni Party, if comes to power, would provide 500 units of electricity free to the consumers of Jammu in the summers and 300 units in the winters. While in the Valley, 500 units of centricity would be given free in winters and 300 units in summers. Also, we, if form the government, will give 4 gas cylinders free to every household annually.”
“Our focus would be the prosperity of every single soul of Jammu and Kashmir, which has been grappling with political uncertainty, violence, bloodshed, poverty, rising unemployment, growing inflation, and so on for quite a long time. J&K people deserve a better life, and a promising future, which the Apni Party is committed to working for. We promise a better future to the people of Jammu and Kashmir,” Bukhari said.
Provincial vice president Jammu ex-MLA Faqir Nath, spokesperson advocate Nirmal Kotwal, provincial secretary or district president Jammu Urban, Dr Rohit Gupta, district president Kishtwar, Mohinder Singh Parihar, president, Apni Trade Union, Ajaz Kazmi, ST wing J&K president, Choudhary Saleem Alam were also present among others.