Will ensure dignified life to J&K women: Altaf Bukhari

Jammu: Apni Party (AP) president Syed Muhammad Altaf Bukhari on Sunday said that Apni Party was committed to ensure a dignified to J&K women with their social, educational, economical and political empowerment if it (party) came to power.

He was addressing the women’s convention in the Digiana area of Jammu on Sunday.

Bukhari also promised that if the Apni Party came to power in Jammu and Kashmir, it would enhance the marriage assistance for the women up to Rs one lakh from the existing assistance of Rs 50,000; and widows pension from existing Rs 1000 up to Rs 5000 each beneficiary.