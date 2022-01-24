Will ensure peaceful celebrations: IGP

Srinagar: Inspector General of Police, Kashmir Zone Vijay Kumar on Monday said the police and security forces will ensure incident-free Republic Day celebrations in Kashmir, even as security apparatus across Kashmir has been enhanced further.

“From the past one week, Police, Army and CRPF have been conducting area domination exercises. Frisking and checking are being done,” Vijay Kumar told reporters after the full dress rehearsal of the Republic Day function here, adding that they will ensure incident-free celebrations.