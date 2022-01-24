Will ensure peaceful celebrations: IGP

Srinagar: Inspector General of Police, Kashmir Zone Vijay Kumar on Monday said the police and security forces will ensure incident-free Republic Day celebrations in Kashmir, even as security apparatus across Kashmir has been enhanced further.
“From the past one week, Police, Army and CRPF have been conducting area domination exercises. Frisking and checking are being done,” Vijay Kumar told reporters after the full dress rehearsal of the Republic Day function here, adding that they will ensure incident-free celebrations.
“Surveillance through drones is taking place to ensure peaceful Republic Day celebrations not only in Srinagar but also in other districts," Kumar said.
The full dress rehearsal was held in Srinagar and other district headquarters in Kashmir ahead of Republic Day. Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Pandurang K Pole said that all arrangements for the parade have been put in place.
“I witnessed a full dress rehearsal today and every arrangement has been reviewed,” he said.
In the run-up to Republic Day functions in Kashmir, the entire security grid has been put on alert across Kashmir. Security forces as part of area domination have also been carrying out searches in various parts of Kashmir to ensure peaceful Republic Day functions.
Security forces have employed high-tech unmanned aerial vehicles or drones in Srinagar and some places across the Valley to ensure trouble-free Republic Day celebrations here. Officials said a multi-tier security is in place across Srinagar and other districts to keep subversive elements at bay.
In Srinagar, the Sher-e-Kashmir stadium, the venue of the main Republic Day function in Kashmir, has been sanitised and a large number of police and central armed police forces have been deployed to prevent any untoward incident. The forces have set up many checkpoints in the city and other parts of Kashmir. Forces are also seen carrying surprises searches of vehicles.