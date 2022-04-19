Will establish, not buy, peace by destroying terror ecosystem: LG Sinha

Jammu: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday said that his government would not “buy peace unlike the past practices but would destroy the terror ecosystem to establish peace in the J&K.”
He was responding to media queries, while speaking to a group of select journalists at Raj Bhawan here, as a curtain raiser to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to panchayat Palli in Samba district on April 24.
He said that the security forces were capable of accomplishing this task to establish peace by annihilating the “ecosystem that nourished terrorism.”
“Forces are on the job. They are very capable and have an edge in counter-insurgency operations. They have been able to break their back-bone; our intention is very clear that unlike past practices of buying peace, we will establish it by rooting out terrorism. It may take time but it will happen,” he said in response to a question, pertaining to an upswing in the selective killings in Kashmir thus creating a fear-psychosis in the mind of the civilian population, particularly minorities.
With regard to question on terror threat to Amarnath Yatra, LG Sinha said that he needed not to add anything to what the Inspector General of Police Kashmir had said the previous day.
“Terrorists are attacking soft targets. This depicts their frustration. Such incidents may occur in future as well. But the security forces are well equipped to take care of these threats. They are capable of giving a befitting reply. Those trying to disturb peace will not be spared at any cost,” he added.
Lieutenant Governor reiterated that after the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019, J&K caught up the pace of “all-inclusive” development with the rest of the country.
“In a mission mode we’re completing the projects languishing for decades and following deadlines in new projects. J&K attracted an investment of over Rs 38,000 Cr, with the potential to generate employment for over 4 lakh youth in the UT. Coming few months will see more investment in the sectors of health, food processing and real estate. The government is working with a singular objective of bringing ease to the lives of people of J&K by infusing accountability and transparency in the administration,” he stated.