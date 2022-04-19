Will establish, not buy, peace by destroying terror ecosystem: LG Sinha

Jammu: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday said that his government would not “buy peace unlike the past practices but would destroy the terror ecosystem to establish peace in the J&K.”

He was responding to media queries, while speaking to a group of select journalists at Raj Bhawan here, as a curtain raiser to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to panchayat Palli in Samba district on April 24.

He said that the security forces were capable of accomplishing this task to establish peace by annihilating the “ecosystem that nourished terrorism.”