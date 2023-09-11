Will not allow attempts to disrupt peace in J&K: Lt Gen Dwivedi

Jammu: General Officer Commanding-in-Chief (GOC-in-C) Northern Command Lieutenant General Upendra Dwivedi Monday stated that the ever-vigilant Indian army would not allow any attempt to disrupt peace in Jammu & Kashmir.

He was addressing the media after the inauguration of 3-day North Tech Symposium-2023 in IIT Jammu campus at Jagti Nagrota.

“Peace is returning to J&K due to unrelenting operations against the terrorists and the Indian army is guarding both the LoC and LAC in 24X7 vigilant, operation-ready mode. This is evident as 46 terrorists, including top commanders, have already been eliminated this year and for the first time the number of foreign terrorists killed (37) is four-times higher than local terrorists. However, this is frustrating for the neighbouring country, hence it too remains unrelenting in its efforts to disrupt peace here (in J&K). But we will not allow it to succeed,” Lt Gen Dwivedi said.

In response to questions pertaining to recent terrorist attacks in Rajouri and Poonch, he said that Pakistan, despite facing internal strife, was sending foreign terrorists to this side.

“Security forces deployed in good strength, working in perfect synergy and using advanced-technology have been able to foil the majority of infiltration bids by killing the terrorists on the borders. In the South of Pir Panjal, we have killed 29 terrorists. Heartening aspect is that we have brought the number of local terrorists to almost zero and it (the adversary) is also not getting local support to fuel its evil designs. All these factors, obviously, are adding to its (Pakistan’s) frustration,” Lt Gen Dwivedi said.

Responding to queries about North Tech Symposium and its significance, Lt Gen asserted that this would bolster the eco-system of research-innovation and development and knowledge diffusion on contemporary defence technologies and in this context, he also talked about 8-Is.

Explaining the concept of 8-Is, he said, “See, here to begin with, we Identify and Initiate the process; in the second stage, we Ideate and Innovate or promote Innovation; in third stage, the focus is on Interface and Integration and in the fourth stage, we Induct and Improve because when Indian technology, irrespective of its level, is made available to us, we absorb it and bolster it and take it to the next level.” “Our objective vis-à-vis all the equipment brought in under North Tech Symposium is to promote “Atamnirbharata (self-reliance) in defence production and technology proliferation. “Made in India” products were the pre-condition as a step towards self-reliance,” Lt Gen Dwivedi said.

With regard to a query about equipment displayed in last year’s similar event (North Tech Symposium), GOC-in-C Northern Command stated, “Since May, 2022 when last such event took place, we (Northern Command) have inducted around 256 equipment about which we procured knowledge from here only (similar event). We called those persons (associated with startups, MSMEs); took trials and then inducted them (equipment).”

With regard to a question about extensive use of drones by Pakistan to promote terrorism and narcotic supply, Lt Gen Dwivedi said, “Yes, to a great extent, we have inducted counter-drone equipment. But in terms of drone and counter-drone, technology upgradation is a continuous process (to effectively counter the threat). You can see that to meet this requirement for the up-gradation, many vendors have come here (in the event).”

When asked about the equipment being used on the Line of Control (LoC) to counter threat by adversaries, he said, “On the Line of Control, we mainly require equipment for the purpose of intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance. For this purpose, we have zeroed-in on a lot of equipment and have inducted them also there. This is used for surveillance and helps in electronic warfare. At the Line of Actual Control (LAC) also, with each passing day, equipment and technology are getting upgraded.”