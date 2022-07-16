Will provide justice to all, if elected to power: Altaf Bukhari

Jammu: Buoyant over rousing reception in old Jammu city, Apni Party president Syed Muhammad Altaf Bukhari on Saturday reiterated that his party, if elected to power, would ensure to “give representation to people of both the regions as per their wishes” and would not differentiate on the basis of caste, creed and religion.

“Apni Party wants to keep people of both the regions united,” he said, while also reiterating his promise to restore the practice of “Darbar Move within twenty-four hours” if his party formed the next government in J&K.

Overwhelmed by rousing reception by thousands of people from different segments of society in Jammu city, Bukhari was addressing one day workers convention at Shaheedi Chowk.