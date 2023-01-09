Will strike drug peddlers with more severity, strength: ADGP Vijay Kumar

Srinagar: Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Kashmir, Vijay Kumar Monday said that during the year 2023, the war against drug menace would continue with more vigour and strict action would be taken against the persons involved in drug menace.
Requesting the community members to be part of the campaign by coming forward with any information regarding drug peddling in their neighbourhood, the ADGP Kashmir said, “Our consistent actions against drug peddlers should reassure the community members that we are making efforts to keep our society free from the scourge of drug menace and to secure the future of our youth.”
In the year 2022, continuing its action against drug menace, Police in Kashmir registered 1021 NDPS cases, arrested 1685 drug peddlers including 138 notorious drug peddlers who have been detained under PIT NDPS Act.
A spokesman of J&K Police in a statement issued here said that besides huge quantity of different types of contraband and psychotropic substances were recovered.
The spokesman said that during the previous year, mass campaigns including 1098 ‘Thana Divas’ meetings, 1206 Police Community Partnership Group (PCPG) meetings, Police-public meetings, counselling at drug de-addiction centers, engagement of youth in sports activities through Civic Action Programmes (CAP) were held by Police across Kashmir to eradicate the drug menace and to create awareness among the people to seek their cooperation.
He said Police busted many narco-terror modules in which 35 accused persons were arrested during 2021-22 and apart from huge contraband banned substances, cash, arms and ammunition and other incriminating material were recovered.
The spokesman said that while giving top priority to the investigation of NDPS cases, of the 1021 registered cases, 917 were speedily challaned before different courts of law against the involved accused during the previous year.
He said that during year 2022, contraband and psychotropic substances seized include 212 kg charas, 56 kg heroine, 13 kg brown sugar, 1127 kg bhang, 4355 kg poppy straw, 1567 kg fukki, 3 kg ganja, 10979 Intoxin Syrup and 1,35,052 capsules and tablets in 1021 NDPS cases.
The spokesman said that the contraband and psychotropic substances seized in 167 cases were destroyed after fulfilling the due process of law.
He said that the destroyed substances include 219 kg poppy straw, 97 kg charas and charas powder, 4508 syrup bottles, 194 kg bhang, and 461 kg fukki.
The spokesman said that during different drives against drug menace, Police also destroyed illegally cultivated poppy and bhang spread on about 1020 kanal land across Kashmir.