Will strike drug peddlers with more severity, strength: ADGP Vijay Kumar

Srinagar: Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Kashmir, Vijay Kumar Monday said that during the year 2023, the war against drug menace would continue with more vigour and strict action would be taken against the persons involved in drug menace.

Requesting the community members to be part of the campaign by coming forward with any information regarding drug peddling in their neighbourhood, the ADGP Kashmir said, “Our consistent actions against drug peddlers should reassure the community members that we are making efforts to keep our society free from the scourge of drug menace and to secure the future of our youth.”

In the year 2022, continuing its action against drug menace, Police in Kashmir registered 1021 NDPS cases, arrested 1685 drug peddlers including 138 notorious drug peddlers who have been detained under PIT NDPS Act.

A spokesman of J&K Police in a statement issued here said that besides huge quantity of different types of contraband and psychotropic substances were recovered.