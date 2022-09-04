Will take up your demand with the PM next week: LG tells Apni Party delegation

“The response of the LG was very positive and he said a promise had been made in the Parliament regarding the restoration of statehood and that he was aware of our party's demand and efforts about it. LG Sahab assured us that he will forward the demand to Prime Minister Sahab and Home Minister Sahab and take up the matter with them,” he said.

Bukhari told media persons that if the people support his party, he would be able to get the statehood restored shortly.

He said that the delegation also took up several matters about the youth with the LG.

“We raised the issue of cancellation of various selection lists recently. LG Sahab said this was done due to the irregularities found in the lists. He assured us that fresh and transparent recruitment for these posts will start soon. About the preventive detention of the youth, he said the government will review these on a case to case basis,” Bukhari said.

He said that they raised the issue of verification for government jobs with the LG and told him that the family members and relatives of those who in past were involved were not being cleared.