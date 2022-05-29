Will wild voices finally find echo in Jambu zoo In September?

In September 2016, the then Forest Minister Chowdhary Lal Singh had laid the foundation stone of Jambu Zoo. The project was to be constructed at a total cost of Rs 121 Cr in an area of 3200 Kanals at Khanpur Nagrota, which is just 15 kms from Jammu.

Estimated cost of the first phase of Jambu Zoo project was Rs 62.41 Cr. The original deadline for the phase-I completion was November 2021, which was later revised to March 2022. Yet for varied reasons, even this deadline could not be met and it was revised to September 2022.

Initially the Jambu Zoo budget component was part of the Compensatory Afforestation Fund Management and Planning Authority (CAMPA). In 2019, the central government changed CAMPA guidelines stating that no zoo would be constructed or renovated under these (CAMPA) funds.

Following it, the government took the decision that the funding would come under JKIDFC’s Languishing Project Scheme. This change besides inadequate funding contributed to the slow pace of construction of Jambu Zoo. COVID pandemic and climate issues were the other reasons cited behind the delay in phase 1 completion.