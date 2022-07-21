Will work for peaceful, prosperous, developed J&K: Syed Altaf Bukhari

“Such public rallies are the response to those who falsely propagate that AP has no grassroots level public support in Jammu and Kashmir,” he added.

Bukhari said that he and his party had a firm belief in the politics of truth and honesty. He said, “You know that the traditional political parties, over a period of 75 years, have been misleading you by emotional slogans, which eventually brought only miseries and deaths to this place.”

He explained, “These traditional parties befooled people in the name of emotional slogans such as plebiscite, autonomy, self-rule, and so on. They allured people with these exciting slogans just to ensure they remain in power. These political parties and their leaders had made people believe that they were the protectors of Article 370 of the constitution. But finally, the tragedy occurred on August 5, 2019, when this Article was removed. Now the same parties and politicians shamelessly try to fool people again by saying that they will get this Article back.”

Bukhari urged people not to believe deceitful promises by the traditional parties again. “Please do not let these traditional parties deceit you again and again. You have had enough of the politics of lies and deceit over the period of the last 75 years. These so-called leaders have been misleading you just to ensure they remain in power all the time,” he said.