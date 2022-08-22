Wings to Fly | Govt launches scholarship to facilitate tribal youth to pursue career in aviation industry

Srinagar: The Tribal Affairs Department (TAD) has launched a scholarship programme ‘Wings to Fly’ in the aviation sector for the meritorious youth of the Scheduled Tribe (ST) community to pursue their professional career in the aviation industry.

The programme has been launched for commercial pilot license, cabin crew, and ground staff certificate courses. "The civil aviation sector offers bright career opportunities to meritorious youth and to facilitate tribal youth of J&K for being a part of this journey," a notification reads.

A customised programme ‘Wings to Fly’ is aimed at providing financial support to the meritorious youth belonging to the ST community for pursuing their professional career in the aviation industry.

As per the notification, the scheme, in the first phase, would cover expenses incurred by the candidate on admission fee, tuition fee, library fee, laboratory fee, sports fee, examination fee, hostel fee, transport fee, and other expenses not exceeding Rs 50,000 per year incurred on the purchase of books and other study material besides the stationery items.