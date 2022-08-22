Wings to Fly | Govt launches scholarship to facilitate tribal youth to pursue career in aviation industry

Srinagar: The Tribal Affairs Department (TAD) has launched a scholarship programme ‘Wings to Fly’ in the aviation sector for the meritorious youth of the Scheduled Tribe (ST) community to pursue their professional career in the aviation industry.
The programme has been launched for commercial pilot license, cabin crew, and ground staff certificate courses. "The civil aviation sector offers bright career opportunities to meritorious youth and to facilitate tribal youth of J&K for being a part of this journey," a notification reads.
A customised programme ‘Wings to Fly’ is aimed at providing financial support to the meritorious youth belonging to the ST community for pursuing their professional career in the aviation industry.
As per the notification, the scheme, in the first phase, would cover expenses incurred by the candidate on admission fee, tuition fee, library fee, laboratory fee, sports fee, examination fee, hostel fee, transport fee, and other expenses not exceeding Rs 50,000 per year incurred on the purchase of books and other study material besides the stationery items.
The candidate who is a domicile of the J&K would be eligible for the scholarship programme.
"The candidate should possess a valid domicile certificate issued by the competent authority in the prescribed format and should belong to the ST community. He or she should possess a valid category certificate issued by the competent authority,” the notification reads.
The candidate who has passed the 12th examination or equivalent from any recognised institution with a minimum of 60 percent marks or equivalent grade with Physics and Mathematics as compulsory subjects would be eligible to avail benefits of the scholarship. “The candidate should be of the age no less than 17 years on the date of start of training and should have qualified Pre-Admission Entrance Test conducted by Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) or DGCA approved academy of the Government of India,” it reads.
The notification reads that 30 percent of the scholarships would be reserved for the girls “if eligible otherwise”.
The scheme is provisioned to provide financial support to the extent of Rs 35 lakh for CPL courses and 5 lakh for GS and GCT courses to the eligible candidates.
“The scholarship amount should be credited to the official account of the college, academy, or hostel allotted to the applicant selected under this programme,” it reads. “The amount should be disbursed with a yearly cap of Rs 15 lakh based on ‘as and when demanded by the college, academy, and hostel as per the norms subject to submission of all the requisite documents.’”