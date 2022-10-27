WINTER PREPAREDNESS | FCS&CA Deptt starts dumping ration for snow-bound, border areas

Srinagar: The Food, Civil Supplies, and Consumer Affairs (FCS&CA) Department has started dumping ration in border areas and other far-off areas across Kashmir which remain inaccessible during the winter.

According to the officials, the department has almost completed the target of dumping ration in border areas which would be served during winter to the people residing in these areas.

Talking to Greater Kashmir, Director FCS&CA, Kashmir, Abdul Salam said that the border areas were already covered and the ration for winter months for these areas was dumped before October 15.

“For other snow-bound areas we have time till November to dump the ration for winter,” he said.