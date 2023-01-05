Winter vacations in Jammu extended till Jan 7

“The winter vacation of the government and private recognised schools functioning in the summer zone of Jammu division, ordered by this office order number 662-DESJ of 2022 dated December 22, 2022m is extended up to January 7, 2023,” read an order issued by Director School Education, Jammu.

Earlier, the schools were scheduled to open on January 5, 2023.

“Any default on part of the head of the schools and teaching staff in observance of this schedule shall attract action under rules,” it warned.