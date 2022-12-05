With father willing to contest, son making excuses, NC prolonging dynastic rule: BJP

Reacting to the comments made by Farooq Abdullah after he was re-elected as the NC chief, the BJP spokesman said that NC had perhaps forgotten 1987 elections when it used security forces and official machinery to win polls.

“Today Dr Farooq is perhaps hoping for the same but gone are the days when security forces and administration were used to bag polls. Perhaps, NC has accepted defeat in advance and is making lame excuses now,” he said.

Hitting at the NC for continuing its dynastic rule in J&K, the BJP spokesman said that NC had failed to set its house in order, as Farooq Abdullah was willing to contest every election and his son Omar Abdullah says he would not contest polls till statehood was restored.