With father willing to contest, son making excuses, NC prolonging dynastic rule: BJP

Srinagar: Taking a jibe at National Conference (NC)’s re-elected President Farooq Abdullah for warning security forces and government not to interfere in elections, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Monday said that gone were the days when NC would use security forces and official machinery to win polls as was done in 1987 elections.
A statement of BJP issued here quoted its spokesman as saying that BJP was playing transparent politics across the country and J&K was no exception as the party believes in transparency.
Reacting to the comments made by Farooq Abdullah after he was re-elected as the NC chief, the BJP spokesman said that NC had perhaps forgotten 1987 elections when it used security forces and official machinery to win polls.
“Today Dr Farooq is perhaps hoping for the same but gone are the days when security forces and administration were used to bag polls. Perhaps, NC has accepted defeat in advance and is making lame excuses now,” he said.
Hitting at the NC for continuing its dynastic rule in J&K, the BJP spokesman said that NC had failed to set its house in order, as Farooq Abdullah was willing to contest every election and his son Omar Abdullah says he would not contest polls till statehood was restored.