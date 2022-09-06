With friendship, we can solve any problem: Bangladesh PM

“We will also continue to cooperate on climate change and on preserving a common heritage like the Sundarbans,” the PM said. “Rising energy prices are presently posing a challenge to all developing countries. The unveiling of the first unit of Maitree Thermal Power Plant today will increase the availability of affordable electricity in Bangladesh.”

He said that fruitful talks were also underway between the two countries on connecting power transmission lines.

“The inauguration of the railway bridge over the Rupsha River is a remarkable step towards enhancing connectivity. This bridge is an important part of the new railway line being built between Khulna and Mongla Port under India’s Line of Credit. India will continue to extend all support for the development and expansion of Bangladesh’s railway system,” PM Modi said. “There are 54 rivers that pass through the Indo-Bangladesh border and have been linked to the livelihood of the people of the two countries for centuries. These rivers, folk tales about them, and folk songs have also been witness to our shared cultural heritage. Today, we have signed an important agreement on sharing water of the Kushiyara river. This will benefit Southern Assam in India and Sylhet region in Bangladesh.”

He said that he and PM Sheikh Hasina also had a fruitful conversation on enhancing cooperation about flood mitigation.

“India has been sharing flood-related data with Bangladesh on a real-time basis and we have also extended the period of data sharing,” PM Modi said. “Today, we also stressed cooperation against terrorism and radicalism. To keep the spirit of 1971 alive, it is also very important that we fight together such forces, which want to attack our mutual trust.”

He said that in realising the vision of a stable, prosperous, and progressive Bangladesh that Bangabandhu had seen, India would continue to walk step by step with Bangladesh.

“Our conversation today was also an excellent opportunity to reiterate this core commitment. Once again, I extend a warm welcome to PM Sheikh Hasina and her delegation to India. And wish her a pleasant stay in India,” PM Modi said.

During her stay, PM Sheikh Hasina would also call on President Droupadi Murmu and Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar.

PM Sheikh Hasina also visited Nizamuddin Aulia Dargah in the national capital and is scheduled to travel to Ajmer Sharif on Thursday.