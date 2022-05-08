With improving weather, picking of early Cherry varieties begins in Kashmir

Shopian: With a significant improvement in weather conditions, the cherry picking has begun in some parts of central and south Kashmir.

The Siya (Black) and Italy varieties of cherry are being harvested in parts of Srinagar, Ganderbal and Shopian districts On Saturday, Fruit Mandi Shopian received the first lot of around 3,000 cherry cartons.

Muhammad Ashraf Wani, a grower and former president of Fruit Mandi Shopian told Greater Kashmir that the Mandi received the first batch of cherries from Srinagar and Ganderbal districts.

"This year the farmers in Shopian are expecting to reap a bumper crop", Wani said. The harvesting season will peak in the next two weeks and continue up to June end.