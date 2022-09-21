With on-spot directions, LG Sinha redresses issues of randomly-selected people

Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Wednesday directed the Deputy Commissioners (DCs) to ensure the completion of digitisation of revenue records as soon as possible and urged them to ensure fairness, objectiveness, and speed with a transparent mechanism to address public grievances.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that while interacting with the randomly-selected applicants of JK-IGRAMS through virtual mode during the ‘LG’s Mulaqaat - Live Public Grievance Hearing’ at the civil secretariat here, the LG directed the Deputy Commissioners (DCs) to monitor the functioning of subordinate offices to ensure timely redressal of complaints and speedy and efficient delivery of services.

“Ensure fairness, objectiveness, and speed with a transparent mechanism to address public grievances. Digitisation of revenue records should be completed as soon as possible,” he said.