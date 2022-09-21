With on-spot directions, LG Sinha redresses issues of randomly-selected people

Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Wednesday directed the Deputy Commissioners (DCs) to ensure the completion of digitisation of revenue records as soon as possible and urged them to ensure fairness, objectiveness, and speed with a transparent mechanism to address public grievances.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that while interacting with the randomly-selected applicants of JK-IGRAMS through virtual mode during the ‘LG’s Mulaqaat - Live Public Grievance Hearing’ at the civil secretariat here, the LG directed the Deputy Commissioners (DCs) to monitor the functioning of subordinate offices to ensure timely redressal of complaints and speedy and efficient delivery of services.
“Ensure fairness, objectiveness, and speed with a transparent mechanism to address public grievances. Digitisation of revenue records should be completed as soon as possible,” he said.
The LG also passed directions for organising debates and essay writing competitions on the theme of ‘Truth and Non-Violence’ in educational institutions across J&K.
He issued on-spot directions for the posting of a headmaster at Government High School Manota (Marmat), Doda, immediately resolving the grievance of Ikhlaq Wani of Doda.
Responding to another grievance of Daya Krishan of Jammu regarding the installation of an ATM at Purkhoo, the concerned bank officials apprised the chair that the ATM would be installed soon as the process of identifying premises was on.
On the complaint of overloading in the school bus at Poonch by Toseef Ali, the LG directed Deputy Commissioner Poonch to conduct regular checking of overloading in public transport vehicles and take action against those responsible for it.
Addressing the grievance of Khurshid Ahmad from Pulwama regarding the closure of the junction on the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway at Galander Heights, the Principal Secretary PWD R&B apprised the LG that alternate arrangements had been made and the process for a viable permanent solution had been initiated with the concerned authorities.
A complainant, Owais Khurshid from Bandipora apprised the LG that his grievance regarding the non-availability of cab service on the Dawar to Bandipora route had been resolved after reporting it on the JK-IGRAMS portal.
Commissioner Secretary Public Grievances, Rehana Batul briefed the meeting about the progress made in terms of redressal of grievances received from the people.
Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta, Additional Chief Secretary, Agriculture Production Department Atal Dulloo, Additional Chief Secretary, Home Department R K Goyal, Additional Chief Secretary, Finance Department Vivek Bhardwaj, Administrative Secretaries, Divisional Commissioners, DCs, Superintendents of Police, and Heads of the Departments were also present during the interaction.