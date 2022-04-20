With people’s role, militancy in Shopian declining: Lt Gen Pandey

Lt Gen Pandey said the reason behind his hospital visit was to thank the masses, doctors and hospital staff. He said a few days ago during an anti-militancy operation a road accident took place in Shopian after which lives of soldiers were saved with efforts from doctors and medical staff.

He said that during the accident Army personnel had received injuries. “The people of Shopian evacuated our people,” he said. “Nobody among us was around when soldiers of 44 RR had got injured during the accident.”

Lt Gen Pandey said that locals brought the soldiers to hospital. “They were treated by the doctors and staff,” he said. “The lives were saved by people, doctors and staff. I am here to thank you all.” Three soldiers of 44 RR had died and five soldiers were injured on last Thursday after the vehicle they were travelling in had overturned near Kanipora village in Shopian district, enroute to encounter site at Badigam village.