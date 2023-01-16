With reduced dropout ratio, increasing enrollment rate, J&K school education heading in right direction: LG

Jammu: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Monday stated that the exams would “become an occasion of celebration and not of stress” if “thirty-four Mantras given by the Prime Minister in his best-seller “ExamWarriors” were imbibed in the lives.”

LG Sinha made this observation after releasing the Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s inspiring book ‘ExamWarriors’ in Hindi, Urdu and English at Jammu.

Pertinently, in this path-breaking, bestselling book 'Exam Warriors’, the Prime Minister has outlined a refreshing approach to exams urging everyone to celebrate the exam like a festival with enthusiasm and gaiety.

Interacting virtually with students and teachers from across the districts, the Lieutenant Governor said, “The thirty-four mantras given by the Prime Minister in this book are not just to be read and memorized, but we all should try to imbibe them in our lives so that the exam becomes an occasion of celebration and not of stress.”