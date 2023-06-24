With significant Lal Chowk visit, Home Minister wraps up his 2-day J&K tour

Srinagar: With a significant tour to Lal Chowk, Union Home Minister Amit Shah wrapped up his two-day Jammu and Kashmir visit.

Amit Shah arrived in Jammu on Friday morning and addressed a massive rally at JDA Ground in Bhagwati Nagar area of the city as part of month-long celebrations on the completion of nine years of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government.

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, Union Minister of State in the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) Jitendra Singh and Bharatiya Janata Party J&K chief Ravinder Raina were prominent among those present at the rally.

The Home Minister inaugurated and laid the foundation stones of several projects prior to his address.

Three projects worth Rs 84 crore — a Bone and Joint Hospital at Bakshi Nagar, a Grid Station and road widening from the Dogra Chowk to the K C Chowk - were completed, while foundations stones were laid for projects worth Rs 309 crore, including a Central Forensic Sciences Laboratory in Samba.