With significant Lal Chowk visit, Home Minister wraps up his 2-day J&K tour

Srinagar: With a significant tour to Lal Chowk, Union Home Minister Amit Shah wrapped up his two-day Jammu and Kashmir visit.
Amit Shah arrived in Jammu on Friday morning and addressed a massive rally at JDA Ground in Bhagwati Nagar area of the city as part of month-long celebrations on the completion of nine years of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government.
Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, Union Minister of State in the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) Jitendra Singh and Bharatiya Janata Party J&K chief Ravinder Raina were prominent among those present at the rally.
The Home Minister inaugurated and laid the foundation stones of several projects prior to his address.
Three projects worth Rs 84 crore — a Bone and Joint Hospital at Bakshi Nagar, a Grid Station and road widening from the Dogra Chowk to the K C Chowk - were completed, while foundations stones were laid for projects worth Rs 309 crore, including a Central Forensic Sciences Laboratory in Samba.
Shah highlighted the progress being made in J&K under the leadership of PM Modi. He listed various projects being implemented in the region.
Shah also released a book highlighting the achievement of the J&K government.
“J&K, under the leadership of PM Modi, is progressing on the path of development, and a new J&K is taking shape,” he said.
Late Friday afternoon, he reached Srinagar and in the evening inaugurated the third and final high profile event of 'Vitasta' cultural festival here at Sher-e-Kashmir International Convention Centre (SKICC) on the banks of Dal Lake.
Shah appreciated the initiatives to promote industrial growth and tourism in J&K through policies on industries, films, homestays, and houseboats.
On the same day, he made a fervent appeal to the J&K youth to participate in the process of progress.
“I appeal to the youth of J&K to get involved with the process of development. There is no future in stone pelting and wielding a gun. Our future is in getting involved in the process of development. The nation and the whole world are waiting for you. You should lead development and change and give new dimensions to it. The people who handed you guns and stones are not your well wishers. The government is giving you laptops, electricity, roads, and developing tourism because they want your future,” the home minister said, inaugurating and laying the foundation stone of several development projects worth more than Rs 500 crore in Srinagar.
“I visit J&K every 8 or 9 months. People come and meet me. But no one ever raised demand for amenities like schools, colleges, roads, and water supply facilities. They never believed that they would receive them. But PM Modi made these facilities available to them because of his commitment to giving new life to the people of J&K,” he said.
Shah also met the families of J&K Police personnel who were killed in the line of duty and distributed appointment letters among their Next of Kin (NoK).
At the last leg of his two-day visit Shah laid the foundation stone of ‘Balidan Stambh’ at Patrap Park in the heart of Srinagar city. Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha was also present at the park near the Lal Chowk city centre – the commercial hub of Srinagar city
The memorial, a project under the Srinagar Smart City, is a tribute to the martyrs' who sacrificed their lives for the nation.
The visit of Amit Shah to Lal Chowk was significant as life in the city center was all normal. Shops were open and traffic was normal. Earlier such events used to get greeted by shutdown calls.
The Union Home Minister also visited the Karan Mahal – the residence of the last Yuvraj of Jammu and Kashmir, Karan Singh. Shah also met some select people at the Police Golf Course overlooking the Dal Lake here, before going back to Delhi.