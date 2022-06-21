With Yoga, India guiding the world for holistic well-being: LG Sinha

Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and Union Minister of State for Panchayati Raj, Kapil Moreshwar Patil along with hundreds of people today participated in the International Day of Yoga celebrations at the iconic Dal Lake.

As per a statement, Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the nation-wide celebrations from Mysuru Palace Grounds, Karnataka, which hosted the main event of mass Yoga demonstration.

The Prime Minister’s Yoga programme at Mysuru is also part of the novel ‘Guardian Ring’ programme which is a collaborative exercise between 79 countries and United Nations organisations along with Indian Missions abroad to illustrate Yoga's unifying power that surpasses National boundaries.