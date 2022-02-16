Withdraw draft proposals for demarcation of constituencies: NC to Delimitation Commission

The Commission must stop the exercise forthwith pending final adjudication and disposal of the batch of writ petition questioning Vires and constitutional validity of Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act 2019, NC leaders Farooq Abdullah, Hasnain Masoodi and Muhammad Akbar Lone said.

Making public their response to the proposals, they said a bare look at the working papers would reveal that the population as the first and foremost criteria of delimiting the constituencies has not been given the prominence it deserves.

"The deviation in population ranges from 56,077 more than average of 1,36,304 in case of 41-Dooru to 85,025 less than average in case of 50-Padder. There are seven Assembly segments with less than 100,000 population (Paddar, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi, Bani Mughal Madaan, Basohli, Ramgarh and Kishtwar) in Jammu Province while number of such constituencies is only three (Gurez, Karnah and Kunzer)," they said.