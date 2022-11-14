Without a blood bank, is Shireen Bagh a Super Specialty Hospital?

Srinagar: The lack of a blood bank at the Super Specialty Hospital, Shireen Bagh, Srinagar is giving patients a tough time as their surgeries get delayed due to the non-availability of blood units.

According to officials, over 10 blood transfusion bags are required every day for patients who undergo various surgeries at the hospital.

“This is a Super Specialty Hospital and it should have a separate blood bank. Whenever patients require blood, they get it from other hospitals,” officials said.

They said that the hospital needs 300 units of blood every month.