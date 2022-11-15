Woman dies as house collapses in Bhaderwah village

Ramban: A woman died while her husband and two minor sons had a narrow escape after the roof of their Kacha house suddenly collapsed in Butla village of Bhaderwah.
Police said that a residential house belonging to Ved Kumar of village Butla, Bhaderwah collapsed on Monday night and Kumar’s wife Kirna Devi came under debris and died.
It said Ved Kumar and his two minor children sustained injuries.
Police said that after receiving the information, locals, Police and officers of the civil administration reached the spot and removed the body from under the debris and shifted it to the Bhaderwah Hospital for post mortem and other legal formalities.
It said that other members of the family were stable.
ADC Bhaderwah Dilmir Chowdary also visited the spot.
Deputy Commissioner (DC) Doda Vishesh Paul Mahajan announced interim relief of Rs 25,000 in favour of Ved Kumar.