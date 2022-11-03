Woman dies mysteriously in Rajouri

Rajouri: A 22-years-old woman from the Kotranka area of Rajouri died mysteriously and her body was found hanging inside her house on Wednesday evening.
She was identified as Matlolba Rather, 22, daughter of Muhammad Jameel of Kotranka.
Police said that the young woman died mysteriously and her body was found hanging inside her house after which her family members informed the Police and then a team from Police Station Kandi reached the site and took the body into their possession.
Police said that the post-mortem examination of the deceased's body was conducted on Thursday while the investigation into the case was going on.