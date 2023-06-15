Woman dies, son injured in Rajbagh accident

Srinagar: A woman died while her son sustained injuries after a two-wheeler they were riding was hit by an SSB vehicle near Abdullah Bridge at Rajbagh area of Srinagar on Thursday evening.

An official said, “A scooty was hit by an SSB vehicle in Rajbagh area of Srinagar, leaving a mother-son duo wounded.”

The injured were referred to a nearby hospital for treatment, where the doctors declared the woman brought dead on arrival.