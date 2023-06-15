Woman dies, son injured in Rajbagh accident

Srinagar: A woman died while her son sustained injuries after a two-wheeler they were riding was hit by an SSB vehicle near Abdullah Bridge at Rajbagh area of Srinagar on Thursday evening.
An official said, “A scooty was hit by an SSB vehicle in Rajbagh area of Srinagar, leaving a mother-son duo wounded.”
The injured were referred to a nearby hospital for treatment, where the doctors declared the woman brought dead on arrival.
The woman has been identified as Akifa of Chanapora, Srinagar.
As the news of her death reached her home, a pall of gloom descended the entire area, and neighbors and others flocked to the house.
Meanwhile, Police said a case under FIR No 29/2023 has been registered at Rajbagh Police Station under relevant sections of the law.
The father of the deceased woman, while speaking to the media, said his daughter was accompanied by her son who was driving the scooter.
“They were on their way to visit a patient at Modern Hospital in Rajbagh, Srinagar,” he said. KNO