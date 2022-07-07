Woman dies under mysterious circumstances in Kupwara

Kupwara: A woman died under mysterious circumstances in Cherkote area of north Kashmir's Kupwara district on Thursday. According to her in-laws, the deceased woman had gone to a nearby well to fetch water during which she slipped and fell into the well. "She was rescued and immediately shifted to Sub District Hospital Kupwara, where doctors declared her as brought dead on arrival," they said.

However, her paternal relatives after hearing the news, reached SDH Kupwara and took the dead body to their native village Dardsun. They held a protest at Kralpora and alleged that their daughter has been murdered. They demanded stern action against the accused.