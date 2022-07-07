Woman dies under mysterious circumstances in Kupwara

Kupwara: A woman died under mysterious circumstances in Cherkote area of north Kashmir's Kupwara district on Thursday. According to her in-laws, the deceased woman had gone to a nearby well to fetch water during which she slipped and fell into the well. "She was rescued and immediately shifted to Sub District Hospital Kupwara, where doctors declared her as brought dead on arrival," they said.
However, her paternal relatives after hearing the news, reached SDH Kupwara and took the dead body to their native village Dardsun. They held a protest at Kralpora and alleged that their daughter has been murdered. They demanded stern action against the accused.
Later a police party reached there and moved the dead body to SDH Kralpora for post-mortem. Meanwhile, Senior Superintendent of Police SSP Kupwara, Yougal Manhas told Greater Kashmir that a case under relevant sections has been registered in this regard.
He said that the post-mortem report will certainly reveal the actual cause of death of the woman. He said law will take its own course if proven the lady was murdered. The 34-old woman Tasleema was married to Muhammad Ramzan Peer of Nadpora Cherkote two years ago.