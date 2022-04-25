Woman killed by shooting stone in Uri

Baramulla: A woman was killed after she was hit by a shooting stone in Kamalkote Uri area of north Kashmir's Baramulla district on Monday.
The deceased woman has been identified as Husan Fathima, resident of Kamalkote Uri.
An official said that the incident happened when the deceased woman was grazing a cow in a nearby forest and suddenly a shooting stone hit her head.
The woman was immediately shifted to a nearby hospital where she later succumbed.
Meanwhile, police have registered a case in connection with the incident and started an investigation.