Woman murdered, chopped to pieces in Budgam

Srinagar: In a gruesome murder case, Police in Budgam district of central Kashmir arrested a man for killing a young woman and then chopping her body into multiple pieces before dumping them at various places in Budgam district.

Police said that on March 8, Tanveer Ahmad Khan of Soibug Budgam submitted an application to the Police Post Soibug, stating that his sister (name withheld) left for the coaching classes on March 7 but didn’t return home.

Police said that a missing report was registered and the investigation started.