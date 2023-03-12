Woman murdered, chopped to pieces in Budgam

Srinagar: In a gruesome murder case, Police in Budgam district of central Kashmir arrested a man for killing a young woman and then chopping her body into multiple pieces before dumping them at various places in Budgam district.
Police said that on March 8, Tanveer Ahmad Khan of Soibug Budgam submitted an application to the Police Post Soibug, stating that his sister (name withheld) left for the coaching classes on March 7 but didn’t return home.
Police said that a missing report was registered and the investigation started.
"Police rounded up several suspects including Shabir Ahmad Wani, son of Abdul Aziz Wani of Mohandpora, Budgam. After sustained interrogation, Shabir confessed to having murdered the missing girl," Police said.
To hide his crime, Police said that the culprit had cut her body into pieces and buried them at different locations.
“On his disclosure, the parts have been recovered,” Police said. “The investigation is on.”
The incident sent shock waves in the entire locality and hundreds of people attended her funeral prayers.
They were raising slogans and demanding stern action against the culprits.
While Police is yet to reveal the motive of the murder, the woman's relatives alleged that the man had earlier approached her family with a proposal of marriage with one of his relatives but the woman had turned it down.
The woman's family reportedly claimed that Ahmad had been visiting her house for some tiles-related work.
Her relatives said that the woman was to get married this August and demanded that the culprit should get strictest punishment.
Following the murder, massive protests erupted in the area and visuals showed a sea of crowd raising slogans and demanding justice for the victim.
"She was pursuing a computer course and left for her class four days back. When her family tried to call her, her phone was switched off. We contacted her relatives and friends but failed to trace her. We had informed the Police but they failed to take prompt action. Had the Police acted quickly, she could have been saved," victim's relatives said. "She has been murdered so brutally that we can't even identify her body. There could be more people involved in the case. The body was recovered from the suspect's house and we demand justice for the girl.”
Last Friday, a woman in Jammu, a doctor by profession, was allegedly murdered by her boyfriend.
The couple allegedly fought over an issue and the man, in a fit of rage, stabbed his girlfriend with a kitchen knife.
He also attempted to end his life with the same knife and is now undergoing treatment at Government Medical College and Hospital (GMC&H) in Jammu.
The Budgam murder is a grim reminder of the gruesome murder case in Delhi, where a man had killed his live-in partner, chopped her body into more than 35 pieces and dumped them in the jungles of Mehrauli.
The incident came to light about eight months after the crime happened and sent shockwaves across the country.
In a similar incident, a man allegedly killed his secretly married wife nd stuffed her body into a fridge.