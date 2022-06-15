Front Page

Women changing discourse in J&K; to get 15% reservation in Police recruitment

Women changing discourse in J&K; to get 15% reservation in Police recruitment
Women cops of J&K Police during a parade in Srinagar. [Representational Picture]Twitter/ @JmuKmrPolice
GK NEWS NETWORK

Jammu: J&K government has directed for horizontal reservation for women candidates to the extent of 15 percent of the vacancies in direct recruitment in non-gazetted ranks of the police department.

The quota, however, will not be carried forward to the subsequent year, in case suitable women available candidates are not available

As per a notification issued by J&K Home Department, reservation has been accorded by the government in exercise of the powers conferred by sub-section (3) of Section 43 of the Police Act, 1983, by virtue of an insertion after rule 172 of the Jammu and Kashmir Police Rules, 1960, as “rule 172-A.”

Rule 172-A dealing with “Reservation of vacancies for women” will read as: “Horizontal reservation to the extent of 15 percent of the vacancies in direct recruitment shall be earmarked for women candidates in non-gazetted ranks. The quota so reserved shall not be carried forward to the subsequent year, in case suitable women available candidates are not available.”

Related Stories

No stories found.
Greater Kashmir
www.greaterkashmir.com