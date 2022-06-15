Women changing discourse in J&K; to get 15% reservation in Police recruitment

Jammu: J&K government has directed for horizontal reservation for women candidates to the extent of 15 percent of the vacancies in direct recruitment in non-gazetted ranks of the police department.

The quota, however, will not be carried forward to the subsequent year, in case suitable women available candidates are not available

As per a notification issued by J&K Home Department, reservation has been accorded by the government in exercise of the powers conferred by sub-section (3) of Section 43 of the Police Act, 1983, by virtue of an insertion after rule 172 of the Jammu and Kashmir Police Rules, 1960, as “rule 172-A.”