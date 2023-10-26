Women empowerment pivotal for empowering J&K: LG

Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Thursday said the empowerment of women was pivotal for the empowerment of J&K.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that honouring the women achievers of Kashmir division at a felicitation event organised by Chinar Corps, the LG said that in the last few years, the J&K administration had given priority to women empowerment based on the principles of equality, equal rights, and equal opportunities as enshrined in the constitution.

“I am proud to say that half of our population has made an immense contribution to the prosperity and growth of J&K,” he said.

Sinha congratulated all the women achievers who have carved a niche for themselves and were inspiring other women to dream and accomplish new heights of success in various fields.

He lauded the initiative of 15 Corps to empower women's power and acknowledge their contribution to nation-building.

The LG highlighted several schemes and programmes being implemented in J&K, under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which were intended for the holistic empowerment of women and realise their full potential.